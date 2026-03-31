Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Listed out for Wednesday
Porzingis is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to general illness management.
Porzingis will get a night off after appearing in four straight matchups for Golden State. Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) have also been ruled out, leaving the Warriors awfully thin at center. Expect Draymond Green to get some run there Wednesday along with Omer Yurtseven. Malevy Leons and Nate Williams could also factor more heavily into the rotation with Porzingis sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 274 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 238 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Matchups & Streaming Tips: Schedule Guide8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More