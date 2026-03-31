Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:11pm

Porzingis is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to general illness management.

Porzingis will get a night off after appearing in four straight matchups for Golden State. Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) have also been ruled out, leaving the Warriors awfully thin at center. Expect Draymond Green to get some run there Wednesday along with Omer Yurtseven. Malevy Leons and Nate Williams could also factor more heavily into the rotation with Porzingis sidelined.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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