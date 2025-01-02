Kristaps Porzingis Injury: May play Thursday

Porzingis (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves but he went through a workout in morning shootaround and said he's "definitely getting close" to playing, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis has missed the last three games with a left ankle sprain. The veteran big man has played in only 11 games this season and has been productive, averaging 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 27.2 minutes per contest.