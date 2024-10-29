Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Medical staff remaining patient

ESPN's Shams Charania said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that the Celtics are targeting a December return for Porzingis (foot), but they're going to remain patient and not rush the big man back.

Porzingis underwent foot surgery in June and was given a 5-to-6-month recovery timeline. He hasn't progressed to contact work yet, but he was spotted going through a light shooting workout ahead of Monday's win over the Bucks. The Celtics have four convincing wins to start the season, including double-digit victories over the Bucks and Knicks, so Porzingis and the medical staff will likely remain cautious, even when the Latvian sharpshooter is cleared for game action.