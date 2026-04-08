Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:49am

Porzingis is listed out for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to general illness management.

After missing Tuesday's 110-105 win over the Kings due to a knee issue, Porzingis is now being held out of the first leg of a back-to-back set for illness management. His absence Thursday could open up elevated playing time once again for Charles Bassey (ankle), who is listed as questionable after logging 27 minutes Tuesday.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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