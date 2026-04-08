Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Not available Thursday
Porzingis is listed out for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to general illness management.
After missing Tuesday's 110-105 win over the Kings due to a knee issue, Porzingis is now being held out of the first leg of a back-to-back set for illness management. His absence Thursday could open up elevated playing time once again for Charles Bassey (ankle), who is listed as questionable after logging 27 minutes Tuesday.
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