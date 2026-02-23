Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Out two more games
Porzingis (illness) won't play Tuesday in New Orleans or Wednesday in Memphis, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports Monday.
Porzingis did not make the road trip for this back-to-back set. At this point, it remains unclear if he will be able to return from a three-game absence Saturday against the Lakers. Given his history, the Warriors will likely proceed with caution.
