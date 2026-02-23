Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Out two more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:44am

Porzingis (illness) won't play Tuesday in New Orleans or Wednesday in Memphis, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports Monday.

Porzingis did not make the road trip for this back-to-back set. At this point, it remains unclear if he will be able to return from a three-game absence Saturday against the Lakers. Given his history, the Warriors will likely proceed with caution.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
17 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago