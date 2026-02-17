Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Practices Tuesday

Head coach Steve Kerr said that Porzingis (Achilles) practiced Tuesday and will participate in a scrimmage Wednesday before the Warriors determine his status for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis was traded from Atlanta to Golden State on Feb. 4 but hasn't played since Jan. 7 due to a lingering left Achilles injury. The Warriors are expected to provide another update on the veteran big man's status after Wednesday's scrimmage, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Thursday's contest.