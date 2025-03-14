Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Present for shootaround Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Porzingis (illness), who is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Miami, participated in Friday's shootaround, Noa Dalzell of SBNation.com reports.

Porzingis has missed the club's last seven outings due to a lingering illness, though his participation in shootaround bodes well for his availability. If the big man is unable to suit up, Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet are candidates for an uptick in playing time behind Al Horford (toe), who is probable to suit up. Over his last five appearances, Porzingis has averaged 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals across 30.8 minutes per contest.

