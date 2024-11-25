Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 10:54am

Porzingis (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

This is a welcome surprise for Boston, as Porzingis was able to beat his initial timetable. He'll likely have some restrictions in his first game back, but no specifics have been reported yet. With Al Horford (illness) and Luke Kornet (hamstring) considered doubtful, Porzingis may step into the starting lineup right away.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
