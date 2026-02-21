Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Probable for Sunday
Porzingis (Achilles) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
Porzingis is likely to suit up for a second consecutive contest after making his Warriors debut in Thursday's loss to Boston, during which he supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 17 minutes off the bench. If he's cleared to play, the big man is expected to see a bump in minutes with the second unit, according to Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle.
