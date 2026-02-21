Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Porzingis (Achilles) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Porzingis is likely to suit up for a second consecutive contest after making his Warriors debut in Thursday's loss to Boston, during which he supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 17 minutes off the bench. If he's cleared to play, the big man is expected to see a bump in minutes with the second unit, according to Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle.

