Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable against Houston
Porzingis (ankle) has been listed as questionable against the Rockets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Porzingis appears to be inching closer to returning to the floor for the Celtics. The veteran big man missed the last four games while dealing with an ankle injury, which resulted in Al Horford starting at center for Boston, who struggled to shoulder the load.
