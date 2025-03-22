Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official sitePorzingis (illness) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Snow reports.

After playing the last three games, Porzingis is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to an illness. Al Horford and Luke Kornet will likely see a bump in minutes if Porzingis is ruled out in Portland.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now