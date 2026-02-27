Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic.
Porzingis practiced Friday, which is an encouraging sign as he aims to finish a three-game absence. If the star big man is able to play Saturday, fewer minutes would be available for Al Horford at center.
