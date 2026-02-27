Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

Porzingis practiced Friday, which is an encouraging sign as he aims to finish a three-game absence. If the star big man is able to play Saturday, fewer minutes would be available for Al Horford at center.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis
