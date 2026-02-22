Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Porzingis has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game due to an illness.

Porzingis isn't feeling 100 percent and will likely need to get through his pregame routine before an official decision is made on his status for Sunday's game. If he's out, that will open up more minutes for Gui Santos, Al Horford and Quinten Post.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
