Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Porzingis (heel) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
The questionable tag was expected after Porzingis participated in Wednesday's practice -- the Celtics want to see how his heel injury responds Thursday morning before a decision is made. Porzingis suffered the injury during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Wizards, but it was always believed to be a day-to-day issue.
