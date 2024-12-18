Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Porzingis (heel) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

The questionable tag was expected after Porzingis participated in Wednesday's practice -- the Celtics want to see how his heel injury responds Thursday morning before a decision is made. Porzingis suffered the injury during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Wizards, but it was always believed to be a day-to-day issue.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now