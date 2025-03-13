Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Porzingis (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against Miami, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis is in danger of missing his eighth consecutive game due to illness, which would also be his 35th absence overall this season, but him remaining questionable instead of being ruled out immediately is an encouraging sign that he may return soon. However, if Porzingis can't go Friday, expect Al Horford, who is probable to play with a toe injury, to remain in the starting lineup, while Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta fill in the remaining minutes as the team's big men.