Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Porzingis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis has been unable to play in the Celtics' last three games due to a left ankle sprain. If he's not cleared to play Thursday, Al Horford would likely start at center while Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta would provide depth off the bench.

