Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Questionable to return Friday
Porzingis is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to lower-back soreness, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis was seen grabbing at his lower back before exiting to the locker room in the second quarter. If he's unable to return during the second half, Omer Yurtseven will likely see increased burn the rest of the way.
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