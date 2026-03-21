Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out against Hawks

Porzingis (back) won't suit up for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Porzingis exited Friday's 115-101 loss to Detroit because of a back injury. While he already indicated he likely wouldn't be available Saturday against the Hawks, the latest update confirms what most had already expected. With Al Horford (calf) out, and Draymond Green (back) and Quinten Post (foot) questionable, Gui Santos and Omer Yurtseven may split time in the middle versus Atlanta.