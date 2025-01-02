Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out against Minnesota

Porzingis (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Porzingis will miss a fourth straight game for the Celtics on Thursday. Al Horford will likely remain a starter, with Porzingis still on the mend. However, Horford hasn't played well over the last two games, with only five points combined while going 2-for-19 from the field.