Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out for Monday
Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Porzingis will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to an illness, and while he practiced Friday, it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Monday's contest. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Rockets. In the meantime, Quinten Post will likely remain in the rotation.
