Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Porzingis will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to an illness, and while he practiced Friday, it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Monday's contest. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Rockets. In the meantime, Quinten Post will likely remain in the rotation.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
