Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Porzingis (illness management) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Porzingis will sit out the first leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set as the team continues to manage his recovery from a persistent illness. While he notched a season-high 20 points in his first start for Golden State on Friday, the medical staff is sticking to a strict maintenance plan to navigate his illness. By resting him Sunday, the Warriors aim to have him available for Monday's matchup against the Wizards.
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