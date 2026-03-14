Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Porzingis (illness management) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Porzingis will sit out the first leg of the Warriors' back-to-back set as the team continues to manage his recovery from a persistent illness. While he notched a season-high 20 points in his first start for Golden State on Friday, the medical staff is sticking to a strict maintenance plan to navigate his illness. By resting him Sunday, the Warriors aim to have him available for Monday's matchup against the Wizards.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
NBA
Top NBA Waiver Wire Targets to Fuel Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Push
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago