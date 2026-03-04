Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Porzingis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Porzingis is traveling with the Warriors on their three-game road trip, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, which should give him a good chance of playing at some point this week. With the star big man sitting out Thursday, Draymond Green and Al Horford should push for minutes in the 30s.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 22 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Injury Reports, Lineups & Player Picks2 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 284 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 284 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More