Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:29pm

Porzingis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Porzingis is traveling with the Warriors on their three-game road trip, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, which should give him a good chance of playing at some point this week. With the star big man sitting out Thursday, Draymond Green and Al Horford should push for minutes in the 30s.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
