Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday
Porzingis (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.
With Porzingis out, Charles Bassey will have the chance for some extended run and Malevy Leons might be able to get back into the rotation. For now, Porzingis should be considered questionable for Thursday's meeting with the Lakers, which will be the first game of a back-to-back set.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 52 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?8 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 2711 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2315 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More