Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 3:06pm

Porzingis (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a left ankle sprain he suffered against Philadelphia. Al Horford and Luke Kornet should receive extended minutes in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
