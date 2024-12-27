Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Ruled out Friday
Porzingis (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Porzingis has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a left ankle sprain he suffered against Philadelphia. Al Horford and Luke Kornet should receive extended minutes in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Indiana.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now