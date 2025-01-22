Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Sitting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 6:38pm

Porzingis (illness) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis was a late add to Wednesday's injury report due to illness, and he'll be unavailable for the Celtics as they take on the Clippers for the first leg of a back-to-back set. With Al Horford (toe) also sidelined, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta should see plenty of action. Porzingis' next chance to play will come Thursday against the Lakers.

