Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Sitting Wednesday

Porzingis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to return-from-illness reconditioning, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Porzingis played in seven of the Celtics' last eight games after returning from an extended absence due to a viral infection, and he averaged 21.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest over that span. He'll take a seat Wednesday as he continues to work on his conditioning, but he should be available to play against the Suns on Friday. With Porzingis and Al Horford (toe) both out, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta should see the bulk of the big man minutes against Miami. However, Xavier Tillman could see some time in the rotation after starting Monday against the Grizzlies.