Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday
Porzingis (back) did not return to Friday's 115-101 loss to the Pistons, and he said postgame that he "probably" won't play in Saturday's game against Atlanta, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.
Porzingis posted five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one turnover in 11 minutes before exiting to the locker room in the second quarter. He doesn't think the back issue is serious, though it'll likely cost the big man at least one game. Quinten Post (foot) and Omer Yurtseven would likely see a boost in fantasy appeal Saturday if Porzingis is ultimately ruled out.
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