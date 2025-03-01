Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Porzingis (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Porzingis missed Friday's loss to the Cavaliers with the illness, and the doubtful tag suggests his chances of playing Sunday are slim as well. The big man is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game across eight outings since the beginning of February.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
