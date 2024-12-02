Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Will sit out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 6:51am

Porzingis won't play Monday against Miami due to left posterior tibiialis tendon injury management, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Porzingis will be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance reasons. Fantasy managers can expect him back Wednesday against Detroit. With Al Horford (toe) also resting Monday, Neemias Queta and Luke Kornet will likely cover most of the minutes at center.

