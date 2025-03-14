Fantasy Basketball
Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 3:39pm

Porzingis (illness) is out for Friday's game versus the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official sitereports.

Porzingis will miss his eighth straight contest Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness. Al Horford and Luke Kornet should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn.

Kristaps Porzingis
Boston Celtics
