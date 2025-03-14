Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play against Miami
Porzingis (illness) is out for Friday's game versus the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official sitereports.
Porzingis will miss his eighth straight contest Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to an illness. Al Horford and Luke Kornet should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Porzingis' next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now