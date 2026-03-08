Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Utah.

Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Porzingis will get hit with a rest day, but he should be back for Tuesday's game against the Bulls. Quinten Post should be able to get back into the rotation with Porzingis watching from the sidelines.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
