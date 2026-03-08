Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play Monday
Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Utah.
Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Porzingis will get hit with a rest day, but he should be back for Tuesday's game against the Bulls. Quinten Post should be able to get back into the rotation with Porzingis watching from the sidelines.
