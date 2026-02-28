Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play Saturday
Porzingis (illness) will not play Saturday against the Lakers.
Porzingis practiced on Friday, suggesting he's getting closer to a return. He wasn't able to shed his questionable tag for this contest, so his next chance to play comes Monday against the Clippers.
