Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play Sunday

Porzingis (illness) won't play Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Porzingis will take a seat for the first half of a back-to-back set due to an illness and should be considered questionable for Monday. After missing eight straight games to start March, Porzingis appeared in three consecutive contests and looked sharp, averaging 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.7 steals in 28.7 minutes while starting in each. In his absence, Luke Kornet is a candidate for increased playing time against Portland.