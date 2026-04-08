Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:45pm

Porzingis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

After missing Tuesday's game with a knee issue, Porzingis is now being held out of the first leg of this back-to-back set. With that said, he can't be considered a lock to return Friday against the Kings with everything he's gone through.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
9 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Alex Barutha
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago