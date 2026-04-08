Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play Thursday
Porzingis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
After missing Tuesday's game with a knee issue, Porzingis is now being held out of the first leg of this back-to-back set. With that said, he can't be considered a lock to return Friday against the Kings with everything he's gone through.
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