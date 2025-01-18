Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't play vs. Atlanta

Porzingis (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After dropping 23 points in 23 minutes in Friday's game against the Magic, Porzingis won't play in Saturday's game against Trae Young and company. The veteran big man seems to be back to form at this point in the season and will be missed by the Celtics taking on a talented Hawks squad. Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta could see more time on the floor Saturday, especially with Al Horford (toe) also ruled out for this game.