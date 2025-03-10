Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Won't return Monday

Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Monday will be the sixth straight game that Porzingis will miss due to an illness. There's no clear timeline for his return, but his next chance to see the floor will be Wednesday against the Thunder. With Porzingis and Horford (toe) both out Monday, Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta should see most of the big man minutes for the Celtics.