Kristaps Porzingis News: Absent from injury report

Porzingis (illness) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Porzingis is ready to play during the second half of this back-to-back set while the Warriors continue to manage his workload. Over his first four appearances for Golden State, the star big man has averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.