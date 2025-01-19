Kristaps Porzingis News: Available for Monday

Porzingis (foot) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Warriors, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics have a clean bill of health for Monday's matchup, meaning both Porzingis and Al Horford are available. Porzingis is likely to remain in the starting lineup, as he's averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game across seven starts in January.