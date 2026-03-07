Kristaps Porzingis News: Available Saturday
Porzingis (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Porzingis will shake off his questionable tag and return from a six-game absence due to an illness. During his lone Warriors appearance in a loss to Boston on Feb. 19, the veteran big man posted 12 points, one rebound, one assist and one block in 17 minutes. He'll be limited to around 15-20 minutes Saturday, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN.com.
