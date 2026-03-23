Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Available vs. Mavs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 6:06pm

Porzingis (back) has been cleared to play Monday against Dallas.

Porzingis was added to the injury report as probable leading up to tipoff, and he's since been given the green light to take the court. He'll be a candidate to start Monday, with both Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) out.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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