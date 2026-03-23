Kristaps Porzingis News: Available vs. Mavs
Porzingis (back) has been cleared to play Monday against Dallas.
Porzingis was added to the injury report as probable leading up to tipoff, and he's since been given the green light to take the court. He'll be a candidate to start Monday, with both Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 212 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 212 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 185 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More