Kristaps Porzingis News: Chips in 11 points in return

Porzingis provided 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-118 loss to Sacramento.

The veteran center had say out the prior two games with an illness, but Porzingis returned to action on a minutes restriction Friday. The Warriors are focused on having as healthy a roster as possible for the Play-In Tournament, so Porzingis may not see a big increase in his workload during the regular-season finale Sunday. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.9 blocks in 25.0 minutes.