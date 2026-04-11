Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Chips in 11 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Porzingis provided 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 124-118 loss to Sacramento.

The veteran center had say out the prior two games with an illness, but Porzingis returned to action on a minutes restriction Friday. The Warriors are focused on having as healthy a roster as possible for the Play-In Tournament, so Porzingis may not see a big increase in his workload during the regular-season finale Sunday. Over his last 10 appearances, he's averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.9 blocks in 25.0 minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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