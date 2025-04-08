Kristaps Porzingis News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Porzingis (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Porzingis will return from a one-game absence due to an illness Tuesday. The star big man has averaged 18.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.4 blocks across 28.4 minutes per game in his last five outings. He has shot 47.7 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from beyond the arc in that five-game span.