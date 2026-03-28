Kristaps Porzingis News: Comes close to double-double

Porzingis amassed 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 131-126 win over Washington.

Porzingis has struggled to be available regularly for the Warriors due to several health-related issues, but when he's out there, he's capable of carrying the team offensively. Porzingis has played in the last three games for Golden State and has surpassed the 20-point mark twice in that span. Since making his debut Feb. 19 after the All-Star break, Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.6 assists per game. However, he's been playing more regularly of late, and over his last six appearances, those numbers have increased to 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 dimes per contest. His arrow is definitely pointing in the right direction.