Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Comes off bench in Dubs debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:30am

Porzingis closed with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 17 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics.

Seeing his first game action since being dealt to Golden State at the trade deadline, Porzingis was eased into the rotation but made a quick impact from three-point range. The 30-year-old big man had been sidelined since Jan. 7, first due to an illness and then an Achilles issue, but Porzingis likely isn't too far away from joining a new-look starting frontcourt for the Warriors alongside Draymond Green.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
13 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 17
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago