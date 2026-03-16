Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Drops 30 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Porzingis finished with 30 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 125-117 victory over Washington.

Porzingis led all scorers in a winning effort and did much of his damage from the charity stripe, as his 14 free-throw attempts marked a season high. In addition to racking up points, the big man tallied five stocks, his highest mark of the campaign. In what has been a challenging, injury-riddled season for the 30-year-old, Monday marked a bright spot as Porzingis recorded his second 30-point performance of the year.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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