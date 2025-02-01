Kristaps Porzingis News: Fills stat sheet admirably

Porzingis ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals across 30 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over the Pelicans.

Even though Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics on offense, there's no question that Porzingis delivered an outstanding fantasy line while recording at least three tallies in each of the five major categories. Porzingis has surpassed the 15-point mark in 12 straight appearances and is doing a solid job as a secondary option on offense. He's averaging 20.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over that 12-game stretch.