Kristaps Porzingis News: Flirts with double-double in loss

Porzingis finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-2 3Pt), eight boards, three assists, two blocks and a steal through 35 minutes in Wednesday's 110-97 loss to the Raptors.

Prior to Wednesday's contest, the veteran big man had logged three straight double-doubles. Against the Raptors he narrowly missed out on what would've been his fourth, but contributed on the defensive side of the ball as well to round out a nice showing from a fantasy perspective. He's back in action Friday against the Magic.