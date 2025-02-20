Kristaps Porzingis News: Full stat line in rout

Porzingis totaled 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 win over the 76ers.

Although Porzingis didn't have a huge impact outside the scoring department, he was still able to put together a full stat line despite his minutes being limited by Thursday's rout. The star big man remains a key producer in Boston's lineup on both ends of the floor, averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, 1.3 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers across his last eight contests while shooting 41.5 percent from downtown.