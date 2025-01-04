Kristaps Porzingis News: Goes for 11 points in return

Porzingis (ankle) tallied 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and two assists across 28 minutes in Friday's 109-86 win over the Rockets.

Porzingis didn't seem to be operating under any major restrictions in his return from a four-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, as he was on the court for 28 of the first 43 minutes of the contest before the Celtics subbed out all of their starters by the 4:53 mark of the fourth quarter. Assuming Sunday's matchup with the 29-5 Thunder proves to be a more competitive, expect Porzingis to see a slight uptick in his playing time in his second game back from the ankle injury.