Kristaps Porzingis headshot

Kristaps Porzingis News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Porzingis (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis will shed his questionable tag and suit up in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over 28 minutes in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament win over the Clippers, the big man posted 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.

Kristaps Porzingis
Golden State Warriors
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