Kristaps Porzingis News: Good to go Friday
Porzingis (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis will shed his questionable tag and suit up in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over 28 minutes in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament win over the Clippers, the big man posted 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 152 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 152 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15th2 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 512 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 215 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kristaps Porzingis See More